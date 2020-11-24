BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.06.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

ARE stock opened at C$16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.