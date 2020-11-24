Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Brainsway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Brainsway stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Research analysts predict that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 78.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainsway (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.