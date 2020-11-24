BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

