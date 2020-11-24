BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 969.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,702 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of IPG Photonics worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1,653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

IPGP opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $214.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

