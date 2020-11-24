Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in ICF International by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ICFI traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. 887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,304. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

