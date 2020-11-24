BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.34 per share for the quarter.
BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million.
BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$68.50 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$78.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53.
BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
