BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.34 per share for the quarter.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$68.50 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$78.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.25.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

