Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.46.

NYSE BC opened at $77.24 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

