Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%.

CBT opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

