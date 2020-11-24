Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

CBT stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

