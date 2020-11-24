Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$0.80

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy reissued a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.70.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

