Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
Shares of Cango stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Cango Company Profile
