Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

