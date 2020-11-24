Cango (NYSE:CANG) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 5592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.17.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

