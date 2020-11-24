Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,006 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

