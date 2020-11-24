Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 50,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.