Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

