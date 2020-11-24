Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 22,365 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 236,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,058,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

