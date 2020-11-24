Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 63.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $5.03 on Tuesday, reaching $211.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,845. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

