Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.20.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

