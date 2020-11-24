Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Trading 14.8% Higher

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)’s stock price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 84,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 27,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

