Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

