Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

