Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

