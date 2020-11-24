Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

