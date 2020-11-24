CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.50. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26.

About CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

