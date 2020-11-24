China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAAS. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.00 and a beta of 1.39. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

