China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.46%.
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of -0.98.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.