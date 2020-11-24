China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.79 million, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of -0.98. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

