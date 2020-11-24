China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ZNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

