CIBC Increases Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $65.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.89.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3804 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

