CIBC Upgrades Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.25.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

