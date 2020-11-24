Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

