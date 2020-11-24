Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $28.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -213.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 431,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 202,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

