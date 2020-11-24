City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHCO. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. City presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.38.

City stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of City by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

