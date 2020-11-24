Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $5.55. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 119,440 shares.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.7% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 39,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.