Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$111.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$96.07 on Friday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.57 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total value of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

