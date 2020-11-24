Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) alerts:

CGO opened at C$80.66 on Friday. Cogeco Inc. has a one year low of C$70.95 and a one year high of C$107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.84.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.