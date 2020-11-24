Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 469,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

