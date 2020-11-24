Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

