Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Copa by 264.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

