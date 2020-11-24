Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copart is the market leader of the salvage auto auction industry. High activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Additionally, the company’s strategic acquisitions bode well. Increased demand for its vehicle remarketing services and higher average selling prices from bidders are buoying the firm’s revenues. Low leverage and high liquidity are other tailwinds. However, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large which may mar the firm’s near-term vehicle revenues. Increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Also, foreign exchange fluctuations and rapid development of driverless cars are other threats faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.20.

CPRT opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 179,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

