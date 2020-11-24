Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.31. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

