Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.73 on Friday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,499 shares of company stock worth $772,313. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

