Cowen Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $113.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Cowen from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $239,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.