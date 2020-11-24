Credit Suisse Group Boosts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $78.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

QURE stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after acquiring an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in uniQure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

