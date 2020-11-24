Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised CaixaBank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Buy.

CAIXY opened at $0.83 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

