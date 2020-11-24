Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRLBF shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

