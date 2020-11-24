Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Given New C$5.60 Price Target at ATB Capital

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CRWN opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.04.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 163,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$734,266.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$734,266.26.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

