Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Crown Castle International worth $89,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.52. 14,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

