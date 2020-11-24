Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $12.35. Danaos shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 38,048 shares traded.

DAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $367.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Danaos by 28.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

