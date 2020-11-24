Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $12.35. Danaos shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 38,048 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

